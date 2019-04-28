‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Shows Off Ample Curves In A Thong Bikini

The Instagram model just crossed the 1 million subscriber mark, and is celebrating in a big way.

Rachel Bush just hit a major milestone, and she’s celebrating by showing off her ample curves in a thong bikini.

This weekend, the Maxim model and NFL wife crossed the 1 million subscriber mark on Instagram, thanks to her fast-rising stature in a field crowded with fellow models showing their stuff on the picture-sharing platform. Bush celebrated the mark in her Instagram Story and then shared a picture of herself in a pool while sporting a black thong bikini.

The picture was a huge hit with Rachel’s fans, garnering thousands of likes and a number of supportive comments (plus some Avengers spoilers, as a heads up to anyone who wants to read too closely but hasn’t seen the movie yet).

“That’s a nice thing to wake up to,” one commented.

It wasn’t such a great start to the weekend for the 21-year-old model and wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer. Just a few days before, she had come under attack from some body-shaming trolls who apparently had some very critical remarks. Bush responded on her Instagram page, including several clips of herself in a different skimpy bikini in her Instagram Story.

Bush also had some words for people who critiqued her parenting skills.

“My daughter runs around naked I don’t think she’s gonna be offended by her mom in a bikini,” she wrote.

Bush also added some parting thoughts for people who took to her page to offer angry comments.

“I’ll let others continue to spread hate, lol,” she wrote.

Bush has been steadily growing her stature in the modeling world, thanks in large part to the racy images she shares on social media. She has attracted a wide fan base that includes some of her husband’s fellow NFL players and even Khloe Kardashian, who frequently leaves supportive comments on Bush’s pictures.

Rachel Bush also uses her page to share with fans a glimpse into the lifestyle of a busy NFL wife. She is frequently on the road with Jordan Poyer during the NFL season, posting pictures from NFL stadiums as she and the couple’s daughter cheer on the Buffalo Bills.

Rachel has even shown her team spirit in the best way she knows how — with a skimpy bikini. Near the tail end of last season, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a red, white, and blue Bills bikini out in the cold and snow of Buffalo.