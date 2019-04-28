‘Sports Illustrated’ Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage In Sultry New Photo On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes looks radiant in a new photo on her Instagram page. In the post, the buxom Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model shows off her voluptuous cleavage and pregnancy glow and in the caption, she reflects on the changes her body is going through now that she’s with child. Hoopes also hinted that she’ll be sharing some of the insights she’s gained about pregnancy on a website that she’s working on.

“Being pregnant has changed my body and my skin so much,” she wrote.”I’ve always been really into skin care and now I’m starting to love makeup to hide all of the changes to my skin. Everything that I’ve been doing I’m working on a site to share with you all coming soon”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 28-year-old stunner announced that she was pregnant earlier this month via a post on her Instagram page. In the announcement, she also revealed that she and her fiance, Italian businessman Salvatore Palella, expect to welcome their baby to the world in August.

“This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is!” she wrote in the caption of the post. “It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create.”

The Independent reports that Hoopes and Palella dated for about a year before he popped the question. For the proposal, he presented her with 381 roses before he got down on one knee to ask her to be his wife. The roses represented all the days that they’d known each other until that point.

Since her pregnancy announcement, Hoopes has revealed her bare baby bump to her 1.1 million followers. About a week ago, she posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow string bikini that left little to the imagination. In the caption, Hoopes shared that she was about five months pregnant and hints that her baby might be a boy. As you can expect from a happy mom-to-be, she also seemed very excited to meet the little bun in her oven.

With motherhood and marriage on the horizon, plus a successful modeling career, it’s easy to think that Samantha Hoopes has it all. But just a couple of years ago, her life was a lot different. In 2013, the year before she got a rookie spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hoopes was still living with her parents. She told SI.com that her move to Hollywood from Hollywood gave her the freedom that she needed to pursue her dreams.

“I could wake up and choose what I wanted to do,” she said. “For once in my life, I’m following my heart instead of doing what people tell me to do.”