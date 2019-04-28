Joe Biden Won’t Rule Out Running For A Second Term If He Wins In 2020

'It’s a legitimate question to ask about my age.'

Joe Biden admits that his age should rightfully be a concern in the minds of some voters, but even so the 76-year-old former vice president says that he won’t rule out running for a second term, if he wins in 2020, that is.

As USA Today reports, Biden will be 78 years old on Inauguration Day 2020, and 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2024, when his hypothetical second term begins. Assuming he wins, and completes, a second term, he would be 86 years old when his successor as president is sworn in in January 2029.

That would make him the oldest man to ever serve as president, by a couple of years. Ronald Reagan was a month shy of his 78th birthday when his successor, George HW Bush, was sworn in. Donald Trump, by comparison, was a few months shy of his 70th birthday when he was inaugurated to his first term. If he wins a second term, he will be a few months short of his 78th birthday when his successor is sworn in.

Still, Biden’s not going to let his advanced, and advancing, age be a factor in his plans for the Oval Office.

In an interview with ABC’s “The View,” Biden admitted that age should rightfully be considered when electing a president. But that age should be considered in the context of wisdom and experience.

“I think it’s important for people—it’s a legitimate question to ask about my age. Hopefully, I can demonstrate that…with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide.”

Even Donald Trump, who is only a couple of years younger than Joe Biden, has made a couple of cracks about Biden’s age.

“I look at Joe, I don’t know about him. I don’t know. I would never say anyone is too old. I know they are all making me look very young both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy.”

Trump went on to call himself a “young, vibrant man.”

In fact, Biden isn’t even the oldest of the currently-announced 2020 Democratic candidates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is 13 months older than Biden.

Over at the opposite end of the age spectrum among the 2020 candidates, the youngest is Indiana’s Pete Buttigieg, who was born January 19, 1982 and will have just celebrated his 39th birthday the day before his inauguration, if he wins. Buttigieg, for his part, isn’t concerned about his young age being a factor in the minds of voters, according to NBC News, calling his candidacy “intergenerational.”