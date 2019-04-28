Lisa Vanderpump Says She’s In A Better Place One Year After Tragic Loss, Has No Time To Create ‘RHOBH’ Drama

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals she's too busy with her real life to create fake reality TV drama.

Lisa Vanderpump says she is coming out of the dark place she found herself in over the past year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star suffered the tragic loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, in April 2018, shortly before she faced off with her now-estranged Bravo co-stars over a dog rescue scandal. Things got so bad for Lisa that she turned to antidepressants to deal with her depression, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But one year later, Lisa Vanderpump is seeing the light at the end of the dark tunnel. Vanderpump credits grief counseling, medication, and the support of her loyal fans for helping her get through,

“I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly.

While the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has focused on the Puppy Gate drama — that ensued after a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs ended up at a kill shelter — Lisa Vanderpump has not watched any of the current season of the Bravo reality show because it is too painful.

“I don’t want to relive that time in my life,” the Bravo star told Us Weekly.

Amid her cast mates’ allegations that she leaked a tabloid story about Puppy Gate and manipulated RHOBH storylines over the years, the wealthy restaurateur told Us Weekly that she doesn’t have the time to orchestrate fake plots for her two reality TV series.

“I rush from Vanderpump Rules to Housewives, I’m opening up a new restaurant, I was dealing with my own stuff, the dog rescue center, the 400 people that work for me, breaking ground on Vegas. I was also editor in chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. I don’t actually have time, I’m sorry, to create that bulls**t, you know?”

On her Bravo blog, Lisa Vanderpump previously called out her Real Housewives co-stars for accusing her of “setting up” a scene which featured some of the other co-stars finding out about Dorit’s doggie drama. She also denied encouraging the gossip about the story.

“I rarely comment on the endless nastiness and accusations from castmates; however, anybody who lies and asserts that I was responsible for the filming schedule at Vanderpump Dogs needs to retract that,” Vanderpump wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump has long said she is too busy with her Vanderpump Dogs foundation and multiple restaurant endeavors to engage in drummed up drama on the Bravo reality show. In addition to her dog rescue center, Vanderpump’s recent projects include the creation of a dog sanctuary in China, the opening of the West Hollywood hotspot Tom Tom, and her new Vanderpump Vegas lounge at Caesars Palace.

On her Very Vanderpump blog, Lisa detailed her exhausting year. The star described the opening of Tom Tom, with partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, as “an inordinate amount of work.”

Lisa Vanderpump also revealed that in an attempt to “regain my sanity as grieving had taken a personal toll,” she resigned as editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, and plunged into a major kitchen renovation, which she described as “almost as a way of a cathartic resolution.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.