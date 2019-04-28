‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Obsessed With Sonny & Carly’s New Kitchen Set

Sonny and Carly's kitchen really does exist.

It looks like General Hospital just gave fans a big surprise on Friday’s show. It was a total shock when Sonny and Carly walked into a brand new set. They actually do have a kitchen and it seems to be a big hit.

As soon as the kitchen set was shown, fans took to social media to rave about it. It was quite a shock to see such a different setting other than the Corinthos living room, which usually happens to be void of any sunlight. Not so with Sonny’s kitchen. As seen in a new General Hospital preview for Monday’s episode that ABC posted, this room has plenty of windows to lighten things up a bit. It’s no wonder Sonny loves to spend his time in there.

Sonny is the cook in the family. There have been many references over the years of the mobster cooking pasta for his family, especially Carly since she is the complete opposite. She apparently can’t cook a thing.

So far the kitchen has been the new meeting place for Jason and Sonny, and also where Avery just learned that she was going to have a little brother or sister. It’s also been broken in with Michael’s flu germs as he was sneezing and coughing all over the place. It has been a busy place for just the first day.

General Hospital viewers are loving the new set. Many of them took to social media to express their feelings on this new room of the Corinthos house that has been talked about for so long.

One person on Twitter said, “Sonny and Carly have lived in the same house for like 200 years and this is the first time I’ve ever seen their kitchen.”

Another viewer mentioned that they are “oddly obsessed with scenes from Sonny and Carly’s kitchen.” That seems to be the sentiment going around after watching Friday’s episode. On Monday, Sonny will still be busy in the kitchen while he is chatting with Jason and Sam about Kristina and how to get her pledge back from the Dawn of Day house.

One viewer noted that despite loving the nice kitchen, it appeared to be much smaller and not as fancy as you would think it would be for that big Corinthos house. However, most are excited to have a new view from their estate, and to hopefully see Sonny actually cooking.

Stay tuned for more from Sonny’s kitchen on Monday’s General Hospital, and hopefully for many more episodes to come.