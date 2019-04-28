Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Celebrate Baby Shower With Ultrasound Scans For Their Pregnant Guests

'The Bachelor' bash offered a unique spin on traditional baby shower games.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham had a unique game at their baby shower. The Bachelor lovebirds, who are expecting their first baby, a girl, in the next few weeks, had an ultrasound machine on hand for their expectant guests to get scans. According to Entertainment Tonight, a table was set up at the party so that all of the pregnant women could have ultrasounds and watch their unborn babies on a big-screen TV.

The former Bachelor star and his bride took to social media to share photos and videos from their baby shower.

“Alright guys, getting ready for the baby shower,” Luyendyk said as a camera panned the house. “Got ultrasound here, we got the food out. The girls are getting ready.”

The baby shower was thrown by Burnham’s close friends Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista, and it was attended by the couple’s closest friends and family, who ate, drank, and played games including “Love or Labor.” The brunched-themed baby bash also featured a waffle, dessert, and mimosa bar as well as platters of fruit and other goodies.

But the highlight of the party was the ultrasound machine which was used for the moms-to-be to get scans for real-time views of their babies. Technicians from Southwest Ultrasound were on hand to assist with the scans for Luyendyk and Burnham’s many pregnant friends.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who wed in January in Hawaii, first announced their pregnancy in November. By December, The Bachelor stars had picked out a name for their baby girl. Burnham teased the name is an unusual one.

“We think it’s beautiful and unique,” the mom-to-be told Instagram fans March, per Us Weekly. “We’ve never met anyone with her name.”

While the couple have been mum about their baby girl’s name, ET notes that there are three names that were definitely off Arie and Lauren’s baby names list right away. During a pitstop on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast last fall, The Bachelor star dished about the names their child will definitely not have.

“No Arie or Ariel or Aria. No plays off of Arie,” Luyendyk said. “We wouldn’t do that to the little one.”

While little Luyendyk’s name is still top secret, The Bachelor baby already has her own Instagram account, complete with the tagline, “Hi from the womb, see you guys soon!”

The Baby Luyendyk account already has more than 246,000 followers, but she only follows two people: Her proud mom and dad, Arie and Lauren.