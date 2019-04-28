‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Half-Naked Thomas Shows Hope ‘This Is What Needs To Happen’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 29 show surprising twists as spring fever hits the CBS soap opera. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) turn up the heat, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) begs for her life, while Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) turns his attention elsewhere. In the meantime, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make his move on Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle).

Brooke & Ridge Turn The Heat Up

Brooke and Ridge can finally focus on their own marriage. The two will take a moment to reconnect and take pleasure in each other’s comapny. In fact, Brooke will tell Ridge, “I love it when you get excited.” Ridge can barely contain himself as he smiles at his wife.

Zoe Pleads For Her Life

The Bold and the Beautiful promo, entitled “Spring Fever Symptoms,” shows that Zoe will stare down the barrel of a gun. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is waving a gun and her and demanding some answers. Zoe will beg for mercy.

“Please don’t shoot me,” she says.

However, Shauna only wants to know why her daughter, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), is lying on the floor. She walked in on the scene just after Flo and Zoe’s fight for the phone. Flo then fell down and knocked her head on the side of a table.

Zoe’s taking matters into her own hands. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QFlGYOyAnW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 26, 2019

Sally Advises Thomas On The Bold And The Beautiful

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will try to talk some sense to her ex. She tries to reason with him, but Thomas will continue to plot to make Hope his own. She will point out that “Regardless of your feelings, Hope is married.” However, Thomas doesn’t care that she’s another man’s wife.

Half-Naked Thomas Makes A Move On Hope Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers clip also shows that Thomas will disregard Sally’s advice. A bare-chested Thomas will tell Hope, “This is what needs to happen.” Hope looks shocked as Thomas rubs her shoulders.

Wyatt Seeks Comfort From Flo

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) defended Sally to his mother. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will become suspicious of Sally and Thomas due to their secretive text messages. Wyatt will then seek solace by seeking out Flo.

“I’ve been thinking about you a lot lately,” he says.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Flo will fling herself into Wyatt’s arms and kiss him. She really wants to get back together with her high school sweetheart. But will Sally be able to prove to Wyatt that she’s not cheating on him?

Quinn will also have a moment that leaves her flabbergasted.

“I know. I’m stunned too,” she states.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.