Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: NBA East Semifinal Playoff Game One, Start Time, Preview

The two teams that met in the first round of the NBA East playoffs last season, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, meet again in the conference semifinal.

After playing a classic, seven-game first round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series last season, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks meet again this time around — but in the conference semifinals this time. In 2017-2018, the Celtics grabbed the second overall seed in the East, per Basketball Reference, while Milwaukee placed seventh, Yet in a series where home court held throughout, the higher-seeded Celtics used that home advantage to pull out the victory. But the roles are largely reversed this time., as the fourth-seeded Celtics must win at least one game on the top-seeded Bucks’ home court, starting in the game that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The fourth-seed vs. first-seed matchup gets underway at noon Central Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday, April 28.

That start time is 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Celtics-Bucks semifinals series opener will be 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

Milwaukee appears to have every advantage, according to an ESPN analysis. In addition to the home-court edge, the Bucks finished 11 games ahead of the Celtics in the regular season standings, and boasted a point differential about twice the size of Boston’s.

The Bucks also have Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 24-year-old “Greek Freak” who appears likely to capture the NBA MVP award, per USA Today, in his sixth season after being drafted by Milwaukee 15h overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.

If the Celtics have an edge, it would come in the form of layoff experience. While Boston has advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals two years in a row, when the Bucks swept the Detroit Pistons in the first round, they scored their first playoff series win since 2001, per BR.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the likely NBA MVP. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To watch the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA second-round playoff matchup live stream online from Wisconsin, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Celts-Bucks game and all NBA Playoff games live stream for free.

To watch the Celtics-Bucks series opener live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena, has the game. For a complete list of broadest and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.