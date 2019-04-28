Watch 1. FC Nürnberg Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Bundesliga Round 31 Match Live Online

Bayern Munich can open a commanding lead at the top of the German Bundesliga with a win over relegation-bound 1. FC Nürnberg on Sunday.

Bayern Munich received a gift on Saturday, when their arch rival and closest competitor in the German Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund, fell 4-2 to a Schalke team just trying to avoid relegation, as Britain’s Daily Mail reported. That means the defending and 28-time Bundesliga champions Bayern can open a comfortable lead at the top of the table on Sunday. But to do that they will have to avoid a “trap game” of their own when they take on 1. FC Nürnberg, a team that will be desperate to stave off a record ninth relegation from the German top flight, in the match that will live stream from Nuremburg.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 1. FC Nürnberg vs. Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Round 31 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 50,000-seat Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany, on Sunday, April 28.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 5 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at noon ET, 9 a.m. PT. In India, the Nürnberg vs. Bayern match kicks off at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Coming into Round 31 of the 2018-2019 Bundesliga season — with only three rounds remaining after this weekend — Bayern Munich held a one-point lead over Dortmund. All their rivals had to do was take care of business against their Ruhr arch-enemies to vault into first place. But that didn’t happen, and at the end, Dortmund Manager Lucien Favre was left to concede the title to Bayern Munich, according to SB Nation.

Bayern can take a four-point lead with a win over their fellow Bavarian team, which has managed only three wins all season, with a mere 18 points from 30 matches, per Sky Sports.

With just two points from their last three matches, per Soccerway, Nürnberg must pull off a miracle win over the Bundesliga leaders — who appear headed for their seventh consecutive title — in order to avoid breaking their own record of eight relegations from the German top flight.

To watch a live stream of the 1. FC Nürnberg vs. Bayern Munich 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 31 matchup, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. But fans should be aware that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the 1. FC Nürnberg vs. Bayern Munich match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of one of the so-called “over the top” streaming TV packages that carry Fox Sports 2, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. During that free week, fans can watch German Bundesliga matches, including Nürnberg vs. Bayern, live streamed at no charge.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga Sunday live stream. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will live stream the crucial match in the German title race. In India, HotStar will live stream the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

Internationally, Bayern TV will carry the match on personal computers.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the Nürnberg-Bayern match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of 1. FC Nürnberg vs. Bayern Munich, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.