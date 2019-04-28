‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Weds Rich Emberlin In Texas

Even though she’s been starring on The Real Housewives of Dallas since 2016, LeeAnne Locken had never been married before. That all changed on Saturday, April 27, when the reality star officially became a wife after tying the knot with her love of 10 years, former Dallas Police Department officer Rich Emberlin. The Texas residents exchanged vows at Dallas’ Cathedral of Hope, according to People.

For the wedding ceremony, the 51-year-old actress wore a custom white French lace and duchess satin gown created by Nardos Imam of Nardos Design that is worth an astounding $25,000, according to Bravo’s The Lookbook. Additionally, Locken wore a tiara and dangly earrings featuring large emerald stones. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old groom donned a handsome black tuxedo from Don Morphy Privé Clothiers.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Locken planned on changing into a different ensemble for the reception: a long-sleeved jumpsuit with embroidered appliques, pearls, sequins, and Japanese glass stones that has a detachable tulle and lace train, all created by Esé Azénabor.

Only two of Locken’s RHOD co-stars, Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott, attended the festivities, noted Us Weekly.

In mid-April, the beaming bride shared a sketch of the enormous wedding cake that was going to be prepared with People. The dessert, created by Shane Morgan of Posh Cakes, is 12-feet-tall and has a 72-inch diameter. It features champagne cake and buttercream frosting.

LeeAnne Locken Is Married! Real Housewives of Dallas Star Weds Longtime Love Rich Emberlin https://t.co/iuAbIqpMSi — People (@people) April 27, 2019

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and this cake will be by far the largest wedding cake to ever be served in this state,” she excitedly told the magazine.

While this is Locken’s first marriage, this is Emberlin’s third trip down the aisle. The former star of Live PD and Dallas SWAT has one daughter, 20-year-old Elise, from a previous relationship.

The couple got engaged in October of 2016 after Emberlin surprised Locken with a proposal at the Texas State Fair, presenting her with a 10-carat ring featuring a marquise cut diamond and two smaller diamonds on both sides of the main jewel.

Loading...

The Real Housewives star previously told People that she wanted to get married in April because it “signifies rebirth.”

“It’s when spring comes, and all of the flowers are blooming. It’s when all the dogwoods are in bloom. To me, it’s a signal of God saying, ‘Life goes on. Here’s the beauty of life.’ So, April’s a month that’s always been precious to me.”

The fourth season of The Real Housewives of Dallas is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.