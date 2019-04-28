Bradley Cooper Calls Himself A ‘Hunky Brute’ After Revealing He Wants To Reunite With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper was spotted hanging out in West Hollywood earlier this week, and fans couldn’t help but noticed his hilarious t-shirt.

According to The Daily Mail, Bradley Cooper deemed himself a “hunky brute” on his tan, short-sleeved, t-shirt this week. The A Star is Born actor looked the part with his long salt and pepper hair slicked back, while he rocked an unshaven look with scruff taking over his face.

Bradley looked comfy and casual in a pair of dark gray sweatpants while going barefoot in some thong sandals. The actor/director carrying a Raiders sweatshirt and a matching, brand new hat in one hand, while grasping his phone in the other.

The actor is fresh off of his Grammy win and Oscar nomination for A Star is Born, where he starred with singer Lady Gaga.

The outlet reveals that Cooper has been nominated for seven Academy Awards over the years for his incredible work in films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star is Born. However, he’s yet to win the coveted Oscar.

However, he did win a Grammy for singing the fan favorite song, “Shallow” with Gaga, and he’s previously scored a Tony Award for Best Actor in a play back in 2015, when he starred in The Elephant Man.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bradley Cooper recently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he wanted to reunite with his former co-star, Lady Gaga, even though he has no plans to go on tour with the singer.

Instead, Cooper say he’s love to do a script reading of A Star is Born, and also sing the songs from the show for the fans at a venue in Hollywood.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” Bradley told Ellen.

Bradley’s idea comes weeks after he and Gaga had been the center of tons of romance rumors. Many fans believe that the pair may have been having an affair, but the singer previously denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper has allegedly been making his family a priority following his busy awards season and affair rumors. The actor has allegedly been spending more time with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, and their daughter, Lea.

“[Irina] prefers staying home with him and cooking dinner and just enjoying simple family time. She’s shockingly down to earth and not at all high maintenance. That’s one of the reasons their love affair works,” a source told Hollywood Life.