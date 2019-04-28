Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Reveals What He’s Looking For In A Woman

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is opening up about what kind of woman he is looking for. The young model is seemingly single and ready to mingle following his split with the reality star last year.

According to Life & Style, Younes Bendjima has a long list of requirements for the women he dates. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex described his perfect woman recently, and fans couldn’t help but notice that it sounds a lot like the reality star.

“I am looking to find a woman that can remind me of my mom by the qualities she has and what she looks like. I really like Spanish kind of vibes, like, brunette. I feel like a woman that has education and that respects herself is very important and then the rest comes step by step, I guess,” Bendjima stated.

“Knows how to cook, knows how to educate kids and just respectful and straightforward and a lot of taste,” Younes added, revealing that his perfect woman also has a taste for the finer things in life such as “style, interior design and everything,” which just so happens to be Kardashian’s area of expertise, especially now that she is running her very own lifestyle blog called Poosh.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Younes Bendjima recently reunited with Kourtney Kardashian when the pair came face-to-face at Kourt’s big 40th birthday bash in L.A. earlier this month.

Kardashian extended an invitation to her former boyfriend, and he accepted. The reunion was said to leave Bendjima wishes that the couple would get back together.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Younes completely regrets how things ended between he and Kourtney. The couple had dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in August of 2018.

The insider goes on to reveal that Bendjima felt a great chemistry with Kardashian during their time together, and believes that he has done a lot of growing and maturing since the couple were last together.

Younes would allegedly take Kourtney back in a heartbeat if she would just give him a second chance to prove himself to her. In addition, Bendjima reportedly believes that Kardashian is looking sexier than ever as she celebrates her big 40th birthday, and really misses her companionship.

Meanwhile, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian loves having Younes Bendjima around, as the couple’s intense sexual chemistry is allegedly “fun” for the reality star to be around.