Britney Spears Plastic Surgery Rumors Surface Following Release From Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears was recently released from the mental health facility that she has been staying in. The pop star has been spotted in the days since leaving the establishment, and is now the center of more rumors.

According to Life & Style Magazine, board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman M. Rowe, who has not treated Britney Spears, says that he believes the singer has had some plastic surgery procedures done recently.

“In my [professional] opinion, I believe she has had filler injected into her cheeks and Botox into her brow since her cheeks seem fuller and her brows are raised,” the doctor told the outlet.

As Spears’ fans know, the singer’s looks have changed over the years. However, many of her loyal followers believe that Britney is looking better than ever these days.

“With her career still in full swing, she probably wants to improve her appearance in her Instagram photos. Both of those injectables can help with giving her a more youthful look – the only risk is overdoing it,” Dr. Rowe added of the way he sees Britney’s famous face as comparing it to older photos of the “Baby, One More Time” songbird.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears was recently forced to take to social media to clear up some rumors about herself and her family concerning her mental health.

The pop star posted a video of herself, telling her fans not to worry about her. The singer claimed that she was just taking some time to regroup, and promised to return to the stage soon.

In the caption of the video, Spears elaborated on her post, claiming that the rumors about her and her family have gotten completely out of control before thanking her fans.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful,” Brit closed the post.

The post was seemingly prompted after Pop Culture reports that the Britney’s Gram podcast claimed a source had revealed that Spears’ father, Jamie, may have forced his daughter into the mental health facility against her will after he found out that she wasn’t taking her medication correctly.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears life and changing face by following the singer on her social media accounts.