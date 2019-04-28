Kit Kat Announces A New Flavor

Kit Kat has just announced the release of a new and permanent flavor, Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, which is being described as having “mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafers,” according to a report from ABC15.

Hershey’s, the company that makes the sweet treat in the United States, released an official press release detailing the announcement.

“Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new Kit Kat flavors and we’re excited to share we are adding to the Kit Kat family with the launch of Kit Kat Dups Mint + Dark Chocolate,” Christopher Kinnard, Kit Kat’s senior brand manager, said.

This is the first new and permanent Kit Kat flavor in nearly a decade but it seems it won’t be the last. Kinnard went on to say that the company is preparing to release more new flavors sooner rather than later.

“But, here’s the best part — we are just getting started. Keep your eyes peeled; there is more to come from the Kit Kat brand,” he added.

The minty flavor will be available for purchase in December and according to the official Kit Kat U.S. Twitter account, it’ll be well worth the wait. However, it seems one chocolate lover was simply too impatient and decided to tweet at the company to request the new flavor be released sooner. While Kit Kat did not change the official release date, the company did offer to send “a sweet surprise” to the lucky Twitter user.

We'd like to send you a sweet surprise! Send us your full name, mailing address, and phone number. ???? — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) April 26, 2019

This might be the first new Kit Kat flavor to be released in the United States in nearly a decade but over the years, Japan has become known for its unique Kit Kat flavors. According to a 2015 report from Food Republic, there were over 200 different flavors of the popular chocolate across the country, and that number has likely increased since then. The Japanese flavors of the chocolate include strawberry cheesecake, green tea, cappuccino, lemon cheesecake, Okinawa sweet potato, ginger ale, hojicha, cookie dough, and cranberry almond.

What do you think? @KITKAT is mixing it up with a new flavor: KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate.@Hersheys says it will be available in stores in December. pic.twitter.com/qInsx2dW2I — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) April 25, 2019

The reason for such a major difference in available flavors could have something to do with the fact that, the U.S. Kit Kat is not owned by the same company as global Kit Kats, according to a report from Food Beast. The U.S. Kit Kat is owned by The Hershey Company, while Kit Kats outside of the United States are made by Nestlé.