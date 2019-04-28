Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Red Dress On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright is looking amazing lately, as she keeps her fans updated about her time at the Stagecoach Festival. Today, she shared an Instagram photo of herself taking a selfie in a low-cut red outfit. She accessorized with a cowboy hat with turquoise accents, along with a multicolored scarf that she wrapped around her neck. She also wore a gold-rimmed pair of aviators, along with red lipstick that matched her top.

Brittany previously revealed that the outfit was for Estée Lauder, as she sported their foundation and lipstick. She gave this update through another Instagram image, where she smiled in a reflection of a white, tabletop mirror with the brand name across the top. She smiled widely for the cameras, and the cowboy hat was visible in front of her on the table.

In turns out that Cartwright is attending the festival while being a partner with Estée Lauder. She shared another outfit from the event during an Instagram update yesterday. The ensemble included a blue romper with buttons down the middle. Brittany also tied a red bandana in her hair as a headband, and wore tan boots to tie in the western theme.

In addition to all of these updates, fans can also check out her Instagram Stories for more information on what she’s been up to.

https://www.instagram.com/brittany/p/BwxzSbanteW/

The newest posts show her wearing the red dress, as a video showed her throwing a ball in the air while rocking the outfit. She also wore tan boots, and looked super stoked as she captioned one of the GIFs “Southern Belle.”

Cartwright is perhaps best known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, which she opened up with to Glamour.

“I think they all thought I was just a little girl wanting fame or following them around [at the beginning],” she says. “I understand. I know what it’s like to have somebody new come around—you don’t know if you can trust them at first. But once they got to know me and realized who I was…. What can I say? I try to be myself, and I take their friendships very seriously.”

“I didn’t really speak the whole first season I was on. I kind of just let Jax lead the way,” Brittany added, being candid about her experience on the show.

Whatever the case, she has reached over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, with her newest post receiving over 31,000 likes.

https://www.instagram.com/brittany/p/BwxfFLEnBTa/