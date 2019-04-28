Khloe Kardashian Lifts Shirt To Show Off her Bra On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian hit the gym this weekend, and she took to her Instagram story to document her time there, as well as show off her cute workout ensemble.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian showed off her brand new exercise outfit online for all her fans to see. In the videos, Khloe is seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, which she lifts up to show off her cute outfit and toned tummy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her flat belly and abs in the video clip, as well as her pink and gray, snakeskin workout set, which she pairs with some baby pink sneakers to complete the look.

Kardashian’s curvy backside is on full display in the videos, as she gives her followers the full look at her exercise ensemble, which includes tight, spandex leggings and a matching bra.

Khloe’s face isn’t seen in the snaps, but she does rock some bright red polish on her fingernails.

As many fans know, Khloe loves hitting the gym and often shares tips and workout progress with her fans. Kardashian’s post-baby body has snapped back and in full force just one year after welcoming her daughter, True, whom she shares with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is said to be focused on moving on from the dramatic break up with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star is allegedly focused on her career, her family, and her health after she called it quits with the basketball player after he allegedly cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all,” Kardashian’s social media message read.

“Khloe is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloe will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be,” the insider told Us Weekly Magazine following Kardashian and Thompson’s split earlier this year.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m.