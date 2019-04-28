Bella Thorne Shakes Her Thing In A Red Bikini & Furry Jacket On Instagram

Bella Thorne shared a new Instagram video with her fans, and it showed her shaking her thing in a red bikini top and a furry jacket. The funky outfit also included a pair of hot pink pants, as she accessorized with a silver crossbody purse. Bella also wore sunglasses with round rims, and her hair was down with a little side part. The actress shook her right hips and played with her sunglasses, as she also danced with her right arm.

It’s not unusual to see Thorne busting a move. Most recently on April 14, Bella shared another Instagram video of her working the crowd during a party. She also shared a series of Instagram photos from what appears to be the same night. One of the photos showed Bella sitting in a ton of marshmallows with giant candy in cellophane wrapping. She sported a matching outfit consisting of what looks like a dress with mid-thigh high boots. The outfit was black with silver sparkles everywhere.

And right now, Bella has a lot going on. In addition to all of her public appearances, she’s also busy with her makeup line called Thorne by Bella. She plugged her products last week, sharing a zoomed in photo of her various product colors as an Instagram update.

In addition to all this, Bella is also keeping her fans in the know via her Instagram Stories. She posted some selfie videos, one which showed her dancing and shaking her head. And in another, she played with her hair and gave sultry looks to the camera. She wore a long-sleeved top or dress, and had her hair down with blonde highlights at the bottom.

Thorne has a ton of personality, and a story to tell too. She opened up to ABC News about her personal life.

“I feel like so many people would end up in healthier places if they felt like they actually had someone that’s going to sit there and just listen to them. And it’s not fair that they don’t have help. … Which is why I use my social media to talk about being dyslexic, to talk about, you know, other things from the past, to talk about basically anything. Any time you’re creating debate, I think, is the best way to start any revolution.”

“I started modeling when I was 6 weeks old, out of the womb, literally,” she added, describing how she started off her life right away in the entertainment industry.