Kristina Romanova Dons Pink Thong Bikini On Instagram

Kristina Romanova shared a brand new bikini pic on her Instagram page, and she mentioned some of her favorite brands in the captions. The model wore a hot pink ensemble, with a thick-strapped top that looked like it might be a sports bra. For her bottoms, she wore a matching thong-cut bikini bottom. Kristina posed on a flight of stairs, as she placed her left foot behind her, and looked down at the camera over her right shoulder. She appeared to be in a park outdoors, with trees and bushes visible in the backdrop.

One of the swimsuit brands she mentioned, Tropic of C, is by Candice Swanepoel. And Kristina was spotted in many of the first marketing photos for the brand, as she headed to Amangiri with Candice and another model. The backdrop of the photos were breathtaking rock formations in a desert-like vibe.

In other news, Romanova also posted a photo from a charity event she attended yesterday. The Instagram post showed the model posing for a photo with a couple of other blonds. Behind her, there were racks of clothing, which she shopped as part of the event. The charity was for Style Saves, an organization that helps kids with school supplies and clothes.

And speaking of bikinis, Romanova released an incredibly sultry Instagram video in mid-March. The video showed the model rocking a couple of ensembles, including a yellow bikini, as she hung out on the beach. The video also cut to her posing in a gold dress with a low back. At the end of the video, Kristina was spotted in a red lingerie set.

But Kristina has a lot more going on than just modeling. She’s a co-founder of the Humans of Fashion Foundation, according to Cosmopolitan.

“There have been many times I’ve been in uncomfortable situations. Men sometimes would be touchy on set or say inappropriate things. I never knew how to deal with that [early in my career]. It would have been nice to have a place to go to, someone to talk to for advice.”

As an insider, Kristina was able to bring up a very important issue that plagued everyone in the industry. The foundation aims to provide all the help anyone would need if they are faced with a sexual assault situation.

“A Harvard business study found that by the age of 31, 46 percent of women in America have been harassed,” noted Romanova, highlighting the prevalence of the problem in this country.