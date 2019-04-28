Emily Ratajkowski Shows Some Skin While Walking Her Dog In L.A.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted strutting her stuff in L.A. over the weekend as she enjoyed the weather while walking her dog.

According to The Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted looking casual and comfortable as she strolled the streets with her pup’s leash in her hand on Saturday.

In the photos, Emily is seen rocking a pair of red Dickies overalls. The model paired the bright red denim with a skimpy black tube top, which flaunted her ample cleavage.

Ratajkowski completed her look by sporting a pair of white sneakers, and added multiple accessories to her look. Emily wore a gold watch on her wrist, and a large ring on her finger. She also donned a gold chain with a large pendant around her neck, and a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun.

Emily put her deep tan on full display in the outfit, and wore her long, dark hair down. The Gone Girl star’s mane was parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands, which fell down her back, and around her shoulders.

Later, Ratajkowski was seen holding a beverage and a credit card while her dog ran free off of its leash.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski has become known for her risque looks, often flaunting her figure in barely there outfits and skimpy bikinis on social media.

The women’s rights advocate recently spoke out about her racy outfits, especially her bikini photos, making headlines, and revealed that she believes telling a woman what she should or should not be wearing is the opposite of feminism, which is something that she won’t stand for.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski previously told Vogue Australia of her sexy image.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy images seem to always receive.

Fans can see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy photos and personal life by following the actress and model on Instagram.