Kylie Jenner’s Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Impressive Figure In Orange Bra And Panties

Buxom bombshell Stassie Karanikolaou is all about showing off her assets on Instagram, and the model’s latest posts are no exception. The famous bestie of Kylie Jenner recently shared a photo where she donned nothing but an orange bra and panties by Hidden Cult. The model crouched down and posed on her knees by the foot of a bed which had the phrase “Just kiss me” written above it in neon lights.

Stassie, also known as Anastasia, wore her short hair down with a slight wave in the new post and dazed her followers with her blue eyes. The hot new photo came one day before Stassie’s newest post, where she flaunted her famous backside at Stagecoach. In her newest Instagram picture, the model sported cowboy boots which rose above her knee, daisy dukes, and a zebra print crop top.

Kylie liked Stassie’s new cowboy-themed photo so much that she left some love in the comment section.

“Yes baby,” the makeup mogul wrote.

Kylie also liked the photo, as she did with the orange bra pic as well. Stassie has been in good with the famous family for quite some time now and is followed by Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner in addition to Kylie. Stassie grew up in Calabasas, California making some type of relationship with the KarJenners almost a certainty.

The orange themed photo brought in an impressive 244,000 likes for the model, with the Stagecoach post climbing to a few thousand immediately after it was shared. Stassie also received over 1,000 comments from fans fawning over her impressive physique, many of whom filled the comments with fire emojis.

Stassie has also modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s line, Good American. The model might have 3.5 million followers, but Stassie has admitted to having some issues with social media. In an interview with the clothing brand, Stassie explained some of the cons of putting your life out there on the internet, showing that even a model can receive a lot of negativity.

“My least favorite part about it is how many people get sucked into it and forget there’s a world outside of a phone screen. There is also so much negativity that comes from some people. So many people log on just to comment mean things on people’s pages in order to bring them down. I think that’s just so pointless.”

On the bright side, Stassie noted she loved being able to interact with fans and the great networking opportunities social media provides.