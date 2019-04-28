Trump Blasts ‘Crazy’ Bernie Sanders, ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden, And Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren

During a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, President Donald Trump took aim at Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren, Mediaite reports.

The president used the nicknames he had coined for each of the candidates to ridicule them, dubbing once again former Vice President Joe Biden as “Sleepy,” Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as “Crazy,” and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump began the monologue by bragging about the energy at his rallies, suggesting that none of the three presidential candidates he had mentioned would be able to create such an atmosphere among their supporters.

“By the way, Saturday night, is there any place that’s more fun than a Trump rally?” he asked the audience, prompting cheers, and then went on to ridicule Sanders, Biden, and Warren.

“Can you imagine Sleepy Joe? Crazy Bernie? You look at the candidates, right — you look at the candidates, right?” Trump said, and then started insulting Elizabeth Warren, who appears to have become one of his favorite targets since the controversy over her claims of Native American heritage.

“I think Pocahontas, she’s finished, she’s out, she’s gone,” he said.

“But can you imagine any of these people up here doing what I’m doing. There’d be 200 people show up, if they were president. If they weren’t president, nobody would show up, is that right?”

It is not unusual for the president to nickname those he perceives as political opponents. During the 2016 presidential election, Trump infamously nicknamed almost every single one of his opponents, often using social media to poke fun at their flaws and exploit what he believes are their weaknesses.

The nicknames appear to be a product of a well-developed strategy, however, and not merely spur-of-the-moment insults. As The Inquisitr reported in February, media reports alleged that Trump is looking to inject himself in the Democratic primary, in what appears to be an effort to sow discord and target each of his potential opponents.

According to the president’s aides who spoke to the press, Trump often brainstorms campaign and White House officials, developing nicknames for 2020 Democrats. Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale went on the record stating that the commander-in-chief is looking to “define his potential opponent and impact the Democrat primary debate.”

Earlier this week, NBC News published a “guide” to Trump’s nicknames for 2020 Democrats. “The president has already coined or reprised derogatory monikers for most of his long list of rivals,” the publication wrote, reminding its readers that the president is not only nicknaming potential opponents but degrading and insulting them in other ways as well.