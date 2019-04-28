Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Curves In Skin-Tight Pants

Kate Beckinsale showed off her incredible curves on Saturday as she left the gym in Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Mail, Kate Beckinsale was photographed by paparazzi flaunting her famous figure in some work out clothes, which included a pair of skin-tight pants.

In the photos, Kate is seen sporting a white Nike tank top, with a thinner, sheer purple tank top over top. The actress sported tight, dark blue spandex pants, which included white and pink stars.

Beckinsale glammed up her gym look by donning a pair of knee-high, black heeled boots. She carried a black bag over her shoulder, and her phone in her hand. Kate also carried a bottle of water, and sported some dark polish on her nails.

Kate’s long, brown hair was pulled back into a voluminous ponytail at the back of her head, and she dons a deep tan while flaunting her curvy backside and toned arms in the ensemble.

Beckinsale sports a minimal makeup look for the outing, which includes a bronzed glow and nude lips. She added a pair of large, dark sunglasses to help hide her face from the paparazzi’s prying eyes.

Kate’s gym outing came just days after it was revealed that she is single again.

As previously reported by Us Weekly Magazine, Kate Beckinsale and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, have split after only a couple months of dating.

Sources revealed recently that the pair, who have been hot and heavy with the PDA over the past few weeks, have slowed down their relationship, and while they’re not longer in dating mode, they have reportedly remained friends.

“Pete and Kate have pumped the brakes on their relationship. They are still spending time together but it’s less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic,” an insider revealed.

The interest in the relationship had been high following Kate and Pete’s PDA tour over the past two months. However, Beckinsale revealed that she didn’t understand why people cared so much.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” she told the Los Angeles Times. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to,” she added of her relationship with the much younger comedian.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale’s life by following the actress on Instagram.