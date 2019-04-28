Samantha Hoopes Rocks A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes shared a bikini pic a few days ago with her Instagram fans. The model looked fantastic rocking a pair of oversized, yellow-tinted sunglasses along with a matching yellow bikini top. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, as she appeared to play with it while smiling slightly. The selfie was stamped with the date it was taken, which was April 19. Samantha updated her fans on an upcoming Sports Illustrated event, and it sounds like she’ll be there. The event is to celebrate the newest release of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Hoopes has a lot more to be excited about too. She’s been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans here and there, with the latest update being a pregnant bikini shot. The Instagram post garnered over 22,000 likes, as she talked about how she’s excited to meet this “little guy,” insinuating that she’s expecting a baby boy.

In addition, Samantha’s shared several Instagram Stories. One was a shot of her holding what she calls the “best latte around.” The paper cup had the words “The Beverly Hills Hotel” on them. She also shared a link to her new blog called, Message from a Model. Fans can look forward to hearing directly from Samantha in a different format than the usual social media posts.

The newest post of the blog, called “The beginning,” includes Samantha’s intents with the new venture.

“My goal is to inspire other people to not only take the first leap into something that they have wanted to do for a long time but to encourage an all around healthy lifestyle.”

The model went into further depth about what that might look like.

“I want to share with you knowledge that I have learned from traveling the world, emerging myself into many different cultures, the importance of taking care of yourself from the inside out and sharing my lifestyle secrets! For my first post I want to also share the news that I am becoming a Mom at the end of August.”

It’ll be exciting to see how Samantha continues to open up to her fans. And considering that she’ll be a new mom soon, any fans that are also new moms are likely to be extra excited to hear about her new blog.

And while Hoopes typically sticks to sharing photos of her modeling life, she also took the time to reveal her newest hobby a couple of days ago. The Instagram update showed her painting a tropical setting with palm trees.