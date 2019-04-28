NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris Could Be Nets’ Plan B If They Fail To Sign Kevin Durant, Per ‘New York Post’

Will Tobias Harris leave the Sixers for the Nets in free agency?

The Brooklyn Nets have managed to exceed the expectations from them in the 2018-19 NBA season. Despite not having a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, the Nets finished as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and ended their three-year playoff drought. Though they suffered an early playoff exit from the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets are still facing a bright future ahead of them.

In the 2019 NBA offseason, the Nets will be having enough salary cap space to chase big names in the free agency market where their top target will be Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. However, if ever Durant leaves the Warriors next summer, most people believe that the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Clippers will likely be his next landing spot. If the Nets fail to convince Durant to sign with them, Brian Lewis of the New York Post revealed that they could go after Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Sources have told The Post if the Nets can’t land Kevin Durant they would love to have Harris on their side next season. Though 76ers owner Josh Harris has stated he hopes to keep him, the 26-year-old will have a plethora of teams lined up for his services.”

Tobias Harris may not be on the level of other incoming free agent superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving, but he’s still the type of player that could tremendously boost a team’s chance of contending for the NBA championship title. Also, his ability to excel with other NBA superstars makes him an intriguing target in the 2019 NBA free agency. In 27 games he played on the Sixers’ team that has Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler, the 26-year-old power forward averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

As Lewis noted, the Nets have long coveted Tobias Harris, and his performance in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs only “solidified” their interest in him. The Nets are in dire need of a stretch four which can be immediately addressed by acquiring Harris. Harris has strong ties in Brooklyn and during their first-round matchup against the Nets, he admitted that he’s always making time to visit his relatives.

“It’s always good playing here,” Harris said about Brooklyn.

“I love playing when family can come down. My grandma sits in her house in Brooklyn and I know she watches all the games. I got to see her and she was telling me she still is watching all my games.”

As of now, it remains unknown if Tobias Harris has any interest in playing for the Nets but if the Sixers give him a contract less than the max, there is a strong chance that he will consider entertaining offers from other NBA teams in the 2019 NBA free agency.