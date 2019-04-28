Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrated At Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding To Chris Pratt

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt’s fiancée, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was feted at a bridal shower hosted by her mother, newscaster Maria Shriver, on Saturday, April 27.

According to People, the party was held at Shriver’s Los Angeles home. The shower’s décor featured white flowers and candles, and there was live music as well.

About 100 of Schwarzenegger’s closest friends and family members attended the “beautiful and elegant” event, including Oprah Winfrey, reported E! News. And, even though the guest list was comprised of only females, Pratt and the bride-to-be’s famous father, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, both made appearances at the shindig.

The mid-day party was held in Shriver’s backyard, and the champagne flowed freely. Lunch was served buffet-style, and dessert included miniature cakes, scones, pastries, and Fonuts (gluten-free doughnuts).

After the meal was finished, several of the bride-to-be’s friends, sister Christina Schwarzenegger, and mother, Shriver, gave speeches. Her mom said that she “was born to love and to be loved.”

At the end of the shower, Schwarzenegger — who wore a white skirt and tank top to the party — thanked everyone for coming in a “tearful” speech.

No word yet as to when she and Pratt will officially tie the knot. A bachelorette weekend thrown by her sister will be next in the course of wedding-related events.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old actor and the 29-year-old author, who are strongly bonded by their faith, want a small wedding. A source told People that the two do not “want it to be a circus,” and “their focus will be their commitment to each other, and God will play a very large role on their big day.”

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common. Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt began dating in June of 2018 and announced that they were engaged in January. However, they did not walk a red carpet together until this past Monday, April 22, when they hit the Los Angeles premiere of his new blockbuster film, Avengers: Endgame.

This will be the first marriage for Schwarzenegger, but the second for Pratt.

He previously married Mom star Anna Faris during a small ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, on July 9, 2009. After eight years of marriage, though, they separated in August of 2017. The two have remained close since divorcing, mainly for the sake of their 6-year-old son, Jack. Faris, an ordained minister, even offered to officiate her ex’s wedding to Schwarzenegger.