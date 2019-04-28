NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Mike Conley For Zhaire Smith And Two 1st-Rounders, ‘SB Nation’ Suggests

Should the Sixers trade for Mike Conley?

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is one of the NBA superstars who is expected to be traded in the 2019 NBA offseason. Conley may have not given any sign that he already wants his way out of Memphis, but at this point in his NBA career, he surely prefers to spend the remaining years of his prime playing for a legitimate title contender. Also, with the Grizzlies likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, keeping Conley no longer makes sense.

According to Joe Mullinax of SB Nation’s Grizzly Bear Blues, one of the NBA teams who may consider trading for Mike Conley next summer is the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have succeeded to build a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship in the 2018-19 NBA season but if they fell short of achieving their main goal, they are still expected to seek for a roster upgrade in the 2019 NBA offseason.

Though they already have Ben Simmons, Mike Conley will still be an incredible addition to the Sixers, giving them a real point guard who can help them improve their floor spacing. At age 31, Conley continues to post impressive numbers. In 70 games he played this season, Conley averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. However, in order to prevent themselves from being buried deep in the luxury tax hell, Mullinax suggested that the Sixers will be needing to let one of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris walk away in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“Mike alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, plus one of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris? That’s a pretty impressive crew. Now it means making a choice – Butler or Harris – more than likely, and perhaps Philadelphia would rather have them both than make a move for Mike. But Mike’s deal will expire in the summer of 2021, whereas a Harris or Butler deal would linger beyond that. With Conley, you’re saving money in the long run while still having a player of comparable impact to Butler and Harris in the building.”

Here Are 3 Teams Who Should Trade For Mike Conley After Early Playoff Exits: https://t.co/YpH2KTzNlm — Beale Street Bears (@BealeStBearsFS) April 26, 2019

In the proposed trade deal by SB Nation’s Grizzly Bear Blues, the Sixers will be sending a trade package including Zhaire Smith, their own 2019 first-round pick, and a lottery-protected 2021 first-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Mike Conley. If the deal becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Sixers but also for the Grizzlies.

Zhaire Smith may have only played a few games in the 2018-19 NBA season, but he has already shown lots of superstar potentials. Smith and the two future first-round picks will enable the Grizzlies to speed up the rebuilding process in the post-Mike Conley era.