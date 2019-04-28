Trump Calls DOJ And FBI Officials ‘Scum’

During a Saturday campaign rally in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump described FBI and Justice Department officials as “scum,” Mediaite reports.

Echoing his 2016 campaign speeches, the president blasted what he refers to as the “political establishment,” vowing to fight it. Trump told his supporters that they had “won the election,” promising to “restore” the government.

Trump then blasted Justice Department and FBI officials leaving their posts, describing them as “scum.”

“And if you look at what’s happened with the scum that’s leaving the very top of government, people that others used to say, oh, that’s one — these were dirty cops. These were dirty players.”

“You take a look at what’s going on, there’s 21 of ’em already. And I’m not even doing — they’re just leaving because they got caught like nobody ever got caught,” he said.

“And in the truest sense of the word, what we are doing now is draining the swamp. That’s true,” the president added, prompting the crowd to chant “Drain the Swamp!”

It comes as no surprise that Trump is criticizing his own intelligence officials. The president has done so on numerous occasions but the attacks have intensified following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Mueller found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, seemingly prompting the president to aggressively attack American intelligence agencies.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Thursday and Friday Trump described Mueller’s investigation as a “coup,” alleging that hostile intelligence agencies and the Democratic Party are conspiring to overthrow the government. Trump made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, and then during a fiery speech at the annual National Rifle Association meeting.

According to Trump, Obama era officials like former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper conspired to oust him. Brennan dismissed the president’s claims as “sociopathic ramblings,” criticizing Trump for suggesting that the CIA had promoted the now-infamous Steele dossier.

President Trump takes aim at Strzok, Page texts: ‘It’s a coup’ https://t.co/2wVOlPrJyg pic.twitter.com/37xfygdEuf — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2019

Also encouraging Trump’s attacks at American intelligence agencies are Attorney General William Barr’s claims, it seems. As The New York Times reported, during his testimony before the United States Congress, Barr alleged that Obama had instructed the FBI to unlawfully spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly accused the Obama administration of spying on his campaign, threatening investigations, and announcing probes into the origins of Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry. In a March 13 Twitter message, the president expressed hope that “justice will finally be served,” describing former President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice as a “broken and corrupt machine.”