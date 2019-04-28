‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares New Photo Of Vaeda, Reveals What Her Newborn ‘Loves’

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her daughter Vaeda back in February. While she has been sharing plenty of photos of her youngest daughter, on Friday she shared a photo to Instagram of Vaeda and the baby item that the mom says her newborn loves.

“Vaeda loves her new bouncer and now they have foot pedals!!! So you bounce it with ur foot. Our moms are probably so jealous of all the stuff we have these days for babies.”

With the caption, Catelynn included a sweet photo of her daughter fast asleep in the bouncer. It appears that the newborn baby is covered up and cozy with her big sister’s blanket. The colorful blanket keeping Vaeda warm says “Novalee Reign” on it.

Novalee is 4-years-old and if Catelynn and her husband’s social media posts are any indication, Novalee loves being a big sister to Vaeda. A few days after Vaeda was born, Tyler posted a video to Instagram of Nova holding Vaeda and singing to her.

“Nova is trying to sing “London Bells Are Ringing” to Vaeda & my heart legit just exploded & melted into a doting father puddle!” Tyler wrote with the sweet video. He included the caption “daddys girls.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the young couple found out they were expecting a child together. Knowing they were young and unprepared to care for a baby, the couple faced a hard decision. Tyler and Catelynn had to decide if they would raise their daughter or place her for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption and continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG.

On New Years Day, Tyler and Cate welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, into their family. Later that year, Tyler and Catelynn had their wedding, marrying after several years together.

In fall 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting another baby. They admitted that the pregnancy was a surprise, but they were excited to welcome another child into their family. Initially, they had planned on naming their daughter “Tezlee,” admitting that they liked that it had “Lee” in it like their oldest daughter’s name. However, once their daughter was born, they surprised fans by announcing they had picked the name Vaeda for their daughter.

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for another season on MTV. While it is unclear when the new season will air, viewers will likely get to meet Catelynn and Tyler’s newborn daughter on the show.