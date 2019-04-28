Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Makes It To The Cover Of ‘Elle Mexico’ And She Is Very Happy

It’s a very happy day for German model Maya Stepper. The stunner, who is best known to her 600,000-plus Instagram fans for being associated with Victoria’s Secret — has recently been featured on the cover of Elle Mexico, and she is super excited about her achievement.

Anyone who is familiar with the modeling industry knows that models these days mainly yearn for two achievements. The first is to become the cover girl of a world-renowned magazine, and the second is being selected to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. And since Maya has achieved both, she is proud of herself.

In the monochromatic picture that appeared on the magazine’s cover, Maya could be seen donning an animal-print bodysuit that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs as she struck a side pose. The model posed in an unusual way — holding a hanging microphone while appearing to be screaming into it. Her makeup and hairdo made her look very different from her normal pics, so much so that many fans couldn’t even recognize her.

In the caption, the 26-year-old hottie used all caps to emphasize that she is extremely happy to be featured on the cover of the magazine, and since she posed in an unusual way, she also asked her fans to give her feedback. In her Instagram Stories, she told her fans that she has never done such unique and dramatic photo shoots before, therefore, it is important for her to know what fans think.

“You are amazing, Maya,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“HOLY S**T girl this is EPIC,” another fan wrote. Other fans congratulated her and reminded her that she is doing a great job, adding that she deserves to receive more recognition for her hard work and passion.

The model, who is based in New York, also attended a jazz gig to celebrate the reopening of New York’s iconic Webster Hall, which took place on Friday, April 26. Maya posted various videos from the event, which shows that she was thoroughly enjoying herself. She, however, returned home earlier than a lot of people and announced in her stories that she left the venue because she is boring.

According to an article by Just Jared, rapping sensation Jay-Z performed his intimate “B-Side 2” show at the concert, and the 49-year-old rapper also paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the event. The singer also dissed the movie, Avengers: Endgame, during the concert — a move that made instant headlines.