’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Will Return With Controversial Couple Ashley And Jay

The fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air tomorrow, April 28, and one of the show’s most controversial couples will be making a return, according to a report from Heavy.

The couple, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, first appeared on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé and quickly became fan favorites. Martson met Smith while on vacation in Jamaica. The two struck up a friendly conversation and went their separate ways at the end of the night, but an enamored Smith managed to track Martson down on social media. The 20-year-old Jamaican and the 31-year-old mother-of-two communicated for six months before Martson went back to visit her beau in his home country, where Smith ended up proposing marriage.

After their engagement, Smith decided to relocate to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to live with his fiancee and Martson began the K-1 visa process to facilitate his move. Upon Smith’s arrival to the United States, the couple had 90 days to tie the knot, which they did in Las Vegas. However, the couple’s honeymoon was cut short when Martson discovered her new husband had been using dating websites to chat with other women.

At the end of the season, fans were left wondering what happened to the couple, but things were quickly cleared up when it was revealed that Martson had filed for divorce from Smith, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The reality television stars made headlines again after Martson reportedly canceled the divorce filing, but claimed she and Smith were still not back together. The couple was later accused of “fraud” by fans and co-stars after they were spotted together during New York Fashion Week earlier this year, as The Inquisitr also reported.

“You’re famous for being a liar, a fraud, and a cheat – congratulations. You’re both nothing but pathetic little scammers,” 90 Day co-star Jon Walters wrote to Smith, according to Soap Dirt.

Martson later admitted that she and Smith never actually separated and that, they were only pretending because they were instructed to do so. Martson blamed TLC and said they “were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

Based on a recently posted clip from the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, it looks like the show will pick up with the couple still trying to deal Smith’s internet romances.

“You threw the whole f**cking marriage away,” an enraged Martson can be heard questioning Smith, before stopping the car and kicking him out on the side of the road.

It seems Martson, who has filed for divorce from Smith for a second time, has officially moved on from her tattoo artist ex, according to a report from Us Weekly.

“I’m really happy right now,” she told the magazine at her birthday celebration at the Playboy Club in New York. “It’s nothing serious. [I] have found someone.”

“I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well,” she continued.

She also mentioned that her divorce filing cited “adultery” as the reason for the couple’s split.

Fortunately, fans of the duo won’t have to wait too long to find out how the couple’s story unraveled as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will premiere on TLC on April 28.