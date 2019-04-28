Kaia Gerber Poses With Her Handsome Dad, Rande Gerber, To Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, has proven time and again that she is not in the industry because of nepotism, but because she is a hard-working and talented model. And a look at her Instagram page shows that she never fails to impress the viewers with her glamour photo shoots, as well as her runway walks where she always kills it with her style and confidence.

The 17-year-model recently took to her page and posted a new, sweet picture where she could be seen sitting on an outdoor sofa next to her very handsome dad, Rande Gerber, an American entertainment industry businessman. According to an article by The New York Times, Gerber was also a former model and he tied the knot with Cindy Crawford in 1998.

In the snap, Kaia could be seen wearing an animal-print bikini top which she teamed with a pair of black pants. The model accessorized with a pair of black shades, some gold hoop earrings, and some gold chains and pendants. The skimpy outfit allowed the model to flaunt her taut stomach — a move which gave ideal fitness goals to a lot of her female fans.

Rande, on the other hand, could be seen sitting shirtless, wearing a pair of gray printed shorts and a blue cap. Even at 57-years-old, Kaia’s fans found her dad very handsome, which proves the point that good looks run in Kaia’s family.

In the caption, Kaia wished her dad a happy birthday and thanked him for giving her his looks — a statement that only half of her fans agreed with, as the other half likened her to Cindy Crawford.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 203,500 likes and close to 450 comments, as fans and followers not only wished Rande a happy birthday, but also praised the entire family for being so good looking. Kaia’s brother, Presley Walker Gerber, 18, is equally good looking and is also a model by profession.

Although Kaia is very close to her dad, her main inspiration is her gorgeous mother, Cindy Crawford. However, Kaia likes to be recognized for her own hard work and modeling talent, rather than being associated with her influential parents all the time. According to an article by Vogue Italia, Kaia has already made a name for herself in the fashion industry and is now being recognized for her own talent. The article quoted Miuccia Prada, the head designer of Prada, who said the following to describe Kaia’s talent.