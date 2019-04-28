Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares First Full Photos Of New Boyfriend As They Spend The Day At Universal Studios

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been hinting about her new romance and on Saturday, her mystery man was revealed as 24-year-old Zack Clayton Carpinello as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Prior to his reveal, the Jersey Shore star had only been sharing brief glimpses of him on her social media. On Saturday, she shared new photos of her alongside her new man as they spent the day at Universal Studios and her Jersey Shore castmates showed some love for the couple in the comments according to Us Weekly.

The first photo showed JWoww alongside Zack at Universal Studios. She included a sweet caption about their day together and her first trip back to the theme park in over a decade.

“Best day ever @universalorlando I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough.”

JWoww has two kids with her ex-husband, Roger Matthews. Together, they have a 4-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old-son. She mentioned that she will take her kids to the amusement park when they are older. Recently, her Jersey Shore co-star Snooki dealt with being mom-shamed after she took her young kids to Disney World and pushed them around in a stroller. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the soon-to-be mom of three was called out for having her children in a stroller when they are old enough to walk. Snooki didn’t late the hate get to her, though, and rather explained that having them in the stroller was less stressful.

Along with the first photo, JWoww also shared a series of photos showing her and her new boyfriend standing in front of a raptor that eventually roars at them, causing the two to run off laughing.

A few of JWoww’s Jersey Shore co-stars took to the comments section on her new posts and shared their love and support for the new couple.

Deena Cortese, who recently gave birth to her first child, commented on a photo, “Loveeeeee this. EVERYTHING about this,” while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented some sweet emojis on a picture.

JWoww, along with her co-stars, rose to fame on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. Recently, MTV brought back most of the original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show has already aired two seasons of the show and it is set to come back for a third season. It is unclear when Season 3 will air.