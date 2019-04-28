Watch San Antonio Spurs Vs. Denver Nuggets Live Stream: Game 7 Start Time, Preview, Watch NBA Playoffs Live

The San Antonio Spurs can pull off a major upset if they can take Game 7 on the road from the NBA Western Conference second-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokić put together a historic performance in Game 6 of the Denver Nuggets NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series, but it wasn’t enough to stop a disciplined and sharpshooting San Antonio Spurs team from winning at home and forcing a Game 7. Jokić poured in 43 points for an all-time Denver franchise record for scoring in a playoff game, according to NBA.com.

The 7-foot Serbian center broke the team record of 42 set by Alex English in 1983 — but for the Spurs, Demar DeRozan and Lemarcus Aldrufge combined for 51, and Rudy Gay broke out out of a scoring slump with 19, as the five-time NBA champions cruised to the 120-103 win. Now everything comes down to one game, which will live stream from the Pepsi Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets seventh and deciding game of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. MT at the 18,007-seat Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, April 27.

That start time is 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT. In the United Kingdom, the Spurs-Nuggets game time will be 3 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, April 28.

Not only have the Nuggets never won an NBA championship in their 43 years in the NBA, the franchise has played only three Game 7 showdowns in the playoffs, according to SB Nation. Saturday’s game will be the Nuggets’ first Game 7 since 2012. San Antonio as franchise has 10 Game 7 matchups under its collective belt.

But ultimately, the game may come down to the the home court advantage held by the second-seeded Nuggets, who will count on the confines of the Pepsi Center to hold off a major upset at the hands of the seventh-seeded Spurs. At 34-7, Denver boasted the NBA’s best home record in the regular season, per ESPN. But in the opening game of the series, San Antonio beat Denver at the Pepsi Center.

Demar DeRozan and Lamarcus Aldridge combined for 51 San Antonio points in Game Six. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

To watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Colorado, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Nuggets showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the San Antonio-Denver clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

However, there is a legal, and free, method to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Spurs vs. Nuggets game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.