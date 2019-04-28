Wendy Williams Has Hired A New Manager In Place Of Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is making it perfectly clear to Kevin Hunter that he is replaceable.

Just weeks ago, television personality Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. Not only was Hunter her husband, but he was also the manager and executive producer of her television program, The Wendy Williams Show, and has played a pivotal role in her career throughout the years. The pair has one son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. To those that have followed the downfall of Williams and Hunter’s marriage in recent months, their divorce was not much of a surprise. Hunter has been accused many times of being unfaithful to Williams and reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress just last month. It was around that time that Williams officially decided she was done with the shenanigans and called in quits, according to Page Six.

Shortly after filing for divorce from Hunter, Williams fired him from her show. He is no longer permitted on set and his name has already been removed from the credits. Williams has already found someone to replace Hunter, famous produce Bernie Young. Young will be taking over as Williams’ manager but she isn’t seeking a new executive manager just yet.

Kevin Hunter Called The Police On Wendy Williams When She Arrived At Their Home With A Moving Truck https://t.co/eU4jQ3rQpM pic.twitter.com/Ie9FX5YZD5 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) April 27, 2019

Young has worked for a variety of different television programs, sometimes as a coordinating producer and other times as an executive producer. From 1996 to 2002, he worked for The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He later spent a number of years working as the co-executive producer for the show Martha, which features famed businesswoman and homemaker Martha Stewart.

Just last week, Williams and Young were seen out and about publicly after finishing up an episode for her show. Williams has been fairly tight-lipped about the breakdown of her marriage and has made it clear on-air that she’s not ready to address the matter just yet, according to Fox News. However, she has been candid regarding her issues with alcoholism and discussed how facing her issues with addiction head-on has allowed her to sort out other aspects in her life as well. She also explained that she owes it to both herself and her son to take her life back and get healthy.