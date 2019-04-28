‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Glows & Flaunts Toned Tummy On Instagram

On Saturday morning, The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou took to her Instagram profile to flaunt a much softer side of herself as she glowed in an angelic white two-piece outfit featuring an off-the-shoulder long sleeved crop top and a matching skirt.

The photo featured the TV personality showing off a teasing hint of cleavage as she radiated for the camera. The bottom of her white crop top cut off just under her bust putting her toned tummy on full display. The brunette bombshell stood in front of a faded salmon pink background that only enhanced the peaceful aura of the snapshot.

Yazmin’s dark brown locks were styled with loose curls as they flowed down her back and along one side of her body. Her light pink lip color and light eye make-up paired perfectly with her sun-kissed caramel complexion. Donning a pair of medium-sized golden hoops, Yazmin flaunted a closed mouth smile as she tilted her head slightly.

The starlet’s natural beauty really shines in this photo as the combination of her olive skin tone, dark hair, and loose flowing white outfit gave her look a very Mediterranean feel.

True to form, Ouhellou’s 482,000 Instagram followers began showering the photo post with love. In less than 24 hours, the post has received nearly 10,000 likes and 60 comments. Most praised the reality star for her mesmerizing beauty.

One fan admitted that Yazmin looked a lot like Princess Jasmine from Aladdin in the photo. Many more showed their approval with a tidal wave of heart and fire emojis.

She did have one fan who took issue with the photo as they admitted to preferring her more natural looking photos over one that was obviously taken in front of some sort of back drop by a professional.

This angelic photo is just one of the many fashion-forward snapshots that Oukhellou’s audience of fans has come to expect from the dark-haired reality beauty.

Yazmin is most well-known for her role on British reality show The Only Way is Essex where she has been a main cast member since 2017 when she started a very public relationship with a fellow cast member, James Locke.

The couple recently made headlines in The Daily Mail as they were spotted out on the town with former cast member Lauren Goodger for an Easter Brunch event last Sunday.

The publication reports that Goodger recently admitted that she would be happy to be a part of any upcoming 10-year anniversary shows that are supposedly in the works in the coming year.

Goodger was a regular cast member on the reality TV series back during the first few years the show was in production in 2010.