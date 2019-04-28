Canadian Model Janice Joostema Goes Topless In New Instagram Snap

Canadian fashion model and blogger Janice Joostema recently took to her Instagram page and sent a wave of excitement among her 1.3 million fans by posting a very provocative picture — one which immediately increased the temperature of her page.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen posing topless while wearing a very suggestive, skin-colored fishnet tights. And although the model censored her breasts to comply with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she still left plenty for her fans to see and drool over.

In terms of her aesthetics, Janice let her brunette tresses down while wearing some nude-shade lipstick to accentuate her plump lips. She also wore some brown eyeliner to accentuate her hazel eyes. The model accessorized with some sparkly silver drop earrings and a gold bracelet to keep it simple yet sexy.

In the first picture, Janice posed while leaning her body over a white wall, holding a cigarette and placing her palm on one of her cheeks, and staring into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second picture, she could be seen sitting while hugging her knees to censor her topless body. The first picture racked up more than 30,000 likes and and 500-plus comments while the second one garnered additional 20,000-plus likes and close to 350 comments, respectively. The traction Janice’s pictures gained shows that she is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the first snap, one fan wrote that Janice is breathtakingly beautiful, while another one opined that her Instagram page is sexiness galore. Another fan — who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model — wrote that Janice is the most beautiful woman on Earth, so much so that he would like to marry her — totally ignoring that she’s already married.

Other fans showered Janice with various complimentary comments, calling her “a true goddess,” “simply beautiful,” “amazingly-sexy body,” “very artistic picture,” and “queen of Instagram.”

Although Janice is Canadian by nationality, her bio on her personal website says that she is of Fijian and Dutch descent. She also lived in Asia where she modeled for a while before returning to Canada. A look at her Instagram page shows that she is married to British-Canadian travel blogger and photographer, James Anthony Lynch, who mostly likes to photograph his wife — as seen on his Instagram page.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Apart from being famous for her modeling activities, Janice also made headlines in 2017 — but for all the wrong reasons.

According to an article by Global News, two Italian newspapers mistakenly named Janice Joostema as the sister of the suicide bomber involved in the Manchester bombing. According to the article, the model was shocked because of the baseless accusation and threatened to take legal action against the publications. Her pictures were later taken down from the websites of the concerned newspapers.