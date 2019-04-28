Details Of Apple’s iOS 13 Have Been Revealed

Apple is expected to announce its latest mobile software update, iOS 13, later this year during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. As the event draws near, there have been a lot of predictions about the upcoming update and new details have recently surfaced, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, iOS 13 will bring a system-wide dark mode to compatible iPhones, iPads, and iPods, much like the dark mode Apple included in its macOS Mojave. Dark mode has been a highly requested feature for years but is only currently attainable on jailbroken devices with customization tweaks, like Eclipse, created by software engineer Guillermo Morán.

However, that could all change with iOS 13.

There will be many other changes coming to iOS 13, particularly on the iPad. According to the report, Apple will be improving the iPad’s multitasking feature by allowing users to open multiple windows of the same app. These windows will initially be positioned as an attachment to the screen but will be detachable with a swipe or drag gesture. The detached cards will also be stackable and will use a depth effect to indicate the position of each card. In order to dismiss a card, a user can simply swipe it away.

Apple is expected to bring a new undo gesture, improvements to Safari, font management, Mail improvements, and other fixes and changes to iOS 13. There is also expected to be a new Volume HUD, a redesigned Reminders app, and better keyboard support.

There are currently no official previews of iOS 13 but a Brazilian mobile designer, Guilherme Martins Schasiepen, has created realistic renders of what he imagines Apple’s upcoming mobile operating system could look like, according to a report from iDownloadBlog.

Check out this iOS 13 concept envisions featuring:

– iPad mouse support

– windowed apps

– Dark Mode

– overhauled Control Center

– enhanced multitasking & more https://t.co/SNy49aRV8d pic.twitter.com/H6UGzbuFwK — iDownloadBlog (@iDownloadBlog) April 27, 2019

These aren’t the only Apple leaks to surface this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the official design of Apple’s iPhone XI and XI Max were reportedly leaked earlier this week. The new renders showed off Apple’s rumored triple-camera iPhone with the cameras located in a larger, rounded square on the phone’s back panel. The three cameras were positioned in a triangular pattern, which many believe will be the way Apple approaches the addition of the third lens.

“The third camera on the next iPhone is expected to enable wider field-of-view when taking photos similar to the ultra-wide-angle lens on Samsung’s Galaxy S10,” a report from Business Insider explained.

This was initially pointed out by a report from Bloomberg and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple’s 2019 iPhone models will be announced in September.