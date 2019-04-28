‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lucy Sees Her Opportunity To Get Kevin Back

Lucy will not be a happy camper when she learns who Kevin's new girl is.

This past week on General Hospital, Ava’s plan to lure Ryan Chamberlain out of hiding is just getting started. She has a little help from her newfound friends, Laura and Felicia, and now Kevin Collins has jumped on the bandwagon as well. He’s feeling guilty about Kiki Jerome’s death by the hands of his twin brother. He is willing to do anything to stop him from hurting anyone else, even posing as Ava’s fake boyfriend. That certainly won’t sit well with Lucy Coe.

The Nurses Ball is coming up soon and Lucy has been busy doing plenty of behind the scenes work to pull it all together. However, it looks like she will have enough time in her busy schedule for a certain doc. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps teases that she will set her sights on Kevin, her ex-husband who she still has feelings for. This will take place in the first week of May.

By this time, word will have gotten around that Kevin and Laura have officially called it quits. They are planning on having some type of public argument to make it all look real. Kevin will then turn his fake affections to Ava Jerome, according to the plan. Of course, Lucy is not in on it and she will likely believe that it is over between her ex and Laura. She will see that as her opportunity to swoop right in. After all, she did try to get cozy with Kevin before until he told her that he was still in love with his wife.

Lucy will apparently want him back, but then there’s Ava. The two women have no affection for each other at all. Lucy will be livid that her doc will have taken up with this woman, especially after what his brother did to her. She will have no idea that this is all a set up to get Ryan’s attention. Will Lucy be let in on the plan? Or will she do something to mess things up?

General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Ryan will return in May, most likely at the Nurses Ball. He could fool people in Port Charles once again, but this time he will be minus one of his hands. Unless he does something to cover that up, everyone will know who he is.

The print version of Soap Opera Digest says that Lucy, along with Scott, Mac, and Felicia, will also be entangled in this storyline. It is sure to be one interesting Nurses Ball this year on General Hospital. Stay tuned for more drama.