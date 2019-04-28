Watch Burnley Vs. Manchester City Live Streaming: Start Time, Preview, Can Burnley Stop The City Juggernaut?

City are closing in on their second consecutive league title.

Manchester City will hope to take another step closer to retaining their Premier League title when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have overcome what were arguably the toughest games of their run-in, with Manchester City emerging victorious in crucial clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the last two games. Burnley will be eager to spoil the City party in their own backyard, but City’s spectacular domestic form makes them the favorites.

But Guardiola, who is aiming for a domestic treble with his side, warned that Burnley’s physical prowess will prove a challenge — especially at Turf Moor, where Sean Dyche’s men have won the last two games. Burnley’s history of defeating the reigning champions at least once in the last four seasons will also not be lost on Manchester City’s manager, who said that his team will need to control the game on Sunday.

“It is always tough [because of] the way they [Burnley] play. They do really well what they do. It is the end of the season, the last games, everyone feels the pressure to win. We are going to prepare to try to control their strong points.”

Burnley know the size of the task facing them, but Sean Dyche’s team have been a difficult proposition for City over the years with the champions only managing one victory in their four trips to the Turf Moor in the Premier League. In the pre-match press conference, Dyche said that he is under no illusions about the strength of this City team, but expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the onslaught, according to BBC.

The home side will be missing long-term absentees Peter Crouch, Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon, while Phil Bardsley is a doubt with a gashed leg that has sidelined him for the last three games. Kevin de Bruyne remains out for the champions, but Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom sustained injuries in the midweek derby against Manchester United, are expected to recover in time for the clash on Sunday.

SD: “Manchester City are a top side. We want to take on the game and at least prove that we can challenge with the elite teams. The top six are miles ahead, but we are looking forward to it, especially in front of our own fans.” pic.twitter.com/I4Q3mXcbGb — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 26, 2019

Burnley vs. Manchester City kicks off at Turf Moor at 2:05 pm BST (9:05 am EST and 6:35 pm IST). In the United Kingdom, the match will be the Sky Sports Main Event, with the live streaming option available on Sky Go. Fans in the United States can catch the game live on NBCSN, with the live streaming available on NBC Sports Extra app. Fans in the Indian subcontinent can catch Burnley vs. Manchester City on Star Sports Select HD2, and the live streaming option will be available on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to catch the game online. Other options include catching the game on FuboTV, a streaming channel which provides a free trial for seven days. FirstRow also provides options to watch the Burnley vs. Manchester City game, but the quality of the links cannot be verified.