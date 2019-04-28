KJ Apa Opens Up About The Unexpected Death Of Luke Perry

Luke Perry was KJ Apa's on-screen father on the hit show 'Riverdale' and the pair were very close in real life.

Actor Luke Perry was a television icon, beloved not only by those of his age, but by the younger generation who knew him from the hit drama series Riverdale. Perry played Mr. Andrews, the father of the show’s protagonist, Archie Andrews, portrayed by 21-year-old New Zealand actor KJ Apa. On the show, the duo had a close and honest father-son bond, on which a lot of the show’s plot is focused.

When Perry unexpectedly died in March, the cast of Riverdale was heartbroken. He was only 52-years-old. It took time for Apa to be able to publicly open up about the great loss. On Friday, the actor sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He opened up about the difference Perry made in his life, according to Fox News.

Apa recalled how genuine and kind Perry was to everyone in his life. Despite his widely successful career, he was humble in character and wanted to make everyone on the set feel welcome and comfortable. It didn’t matter if you already had experience and fame, or were just starting out, he treated everyone with the same amount of respect.

“It’s not every day you come across a guy like Luke. Luke is the kind of person who did everything he can to make whoever you are, no matter how big or small you are, feel comfortable and feel welcome. It’s hard to kind of put into words how that makes me feel.”

Apa went on to tell Fallon that Perry actually helped take care of him in the way that a father would. If Apa was sick, Perry would check in on him and would frequently correspond with Apa’s parents to tell them how their son was doing.

“We had a really close relationship. He would call my parents every week and keep them updated on how I’m doing. He and my dad were always texting each other.”

Perry’s life was claimed by a massive stroke that occurred while he was in his Los Angeles home on February 27. While he was able to remain on life support until his family could be by his side, he sadly passed away on March 4.

After the announcement of Perry’s tragic death, Apa paid tribute to him on his Instagram account. He posted a photo of Perry on a boat. The actor is pictured wearing sunglasses and looking ahead with a smile on his face.

Apa’s simple caption read,”Rest in Love Bro.”