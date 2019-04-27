Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr Exposes Major Cleavage In Throwback Snap

Australian bombshell Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her third child which means that she is going to be temporarily not-so-active in terms of her modelling photo shoots. However, that doesn’t stop the stunner from treating her Instagram fans to throwback snaps.

In the recent update — comprising a throwback picture — the 35-year-old model could be seen wearing a pink and gold, see-through, strapless dress that allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage as she struck a side pose.

The model wore her hair into a messy bun and accessorized with a gold crown, a gold necklace and pink-and-gold wings to pull off a pixie-like look. In terms of her aesthetics, Miranda opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple yet gorgeous.

Fans were thoroughly intrigued with the picture but Miranda didn’t mention which photo shoot was the picture from. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question accrued more than 367,000 likes and 18,00-plus comments wherein fans and followers seemed to be stunned by Miranda’s beauty.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Miranda is her biggest inspiration, in response to which Miranda replied with a heart emoji. Another commentator wrote that Miranda is the most innocent-looking and beautiful model in the world, adding that her husband Evan Spiegel — the CEO of Snapchat — is extremely lucky to be married to such a gorgeous woman.

Other fans showered Miranda with various complimentary comments, including “breathtakingly pretty,” “ethereal beauty,” “simply stunning,” “true goddess,” and “innocent angel.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Miranda treated her fans to yet another throwback photo wherein she could be seen donning a printed bodysuit which she teamed with a broad silver belt. The model tied her hair into a tight braid, rested her arms on a chair and lifted one of her legs all the way to her arm to show off her white block high heels — a pose which fans found insanely cool. The picture amassed more than 132,000 likes and close to 600 comments as of the writing of this piece.

Although Miranda clearly mentioned in the caption that it was a throwback pic, some fans — without reading the caption — expressed their surprise at the model’s posture and wondered how could she pull off such “stunts” during her pregnancy.

A look at Miranda’s Instagram page shows that she is not the person who would post pregnancy snaps all the time. In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the model was asked if she will be putting her kids’ pictures on Snapchat. In response, Miranda revealed that she doesn’t like to make everything public.