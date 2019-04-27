WWE News: Current Champion Dealing With An Injury Shortly After Winning Title

He just ended up winning his title and now, he's dealing with an injury yet again.

The Hardy Boyz hadn’t been seen much over the course of the last six months, but they were both dealing with separate injuries. On the episode of SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35, Matt and Jeff took on The Usos and succeeded in continuing their “Quest for Gold” by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Now, their run with the belts may be in jeopardy due to an injury that is affecting Jeff Hardy.

Fans may have noticed that The Hardy Boyz were not on this past week’s SmackDown Live, and that is likely due to Jeff’s injury. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that the injury is to Jeff’s right knee and it took place at a WWE Live Event back on April 20, 2019.

In that match, the Hardys faced off against The Usos and were successful, but something happened during the bout. The next night at the WWE Live Event in Rochester, Minnesota, Matt Hardy faced Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one match with Jey in Jimmy’s corner and Jeff in Matt’s corner.

Fans in attendance reported that Jeff Hardy did not get physical at any point and was limping pretty badly.

The following night at a WWE Live Event in Sioux City, Matt Hardy teamed up with R-Truth to take on The Good Brothers. Jeff Hardy didn’t go out at all for the event that night and he was not backstage at this week’s SmackDown Live.

WWE

Right now, the severity of Jeff Hardy’s right knee injury is not known, but it has been bad enough to keep him out of the ring for the last week. Hardy already has a bad right knee after a bad dirt bike accident in 2015 and he’s been dealing with a torn ACL for a number of years.

Due to Hardy’s injury, WWE is going to have to make a decision regarding the SmackDown Tag Team titles very soon. Depending on the severity of his knee injury, a decision could come this week and have The Hardy Boyz either lose the titles or see them stripped from the team.

If surgery ends up being necessary for Jeff, the titles are definitely going to go in another direction. The Hardy Boyz ended up winning them from The Usos as Jimmy and Jey ended up being moved to Monday Night Raw the next week in the WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

There is not a lot of information out right now on Jeff Hardy’s knee injury and it seems as if nothing more will be known until WWE officially announces it.