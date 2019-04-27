WWE Spoilers: Leaked Photo Reveals Participants For Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

If this image is accurate, this is going to be one of the best MITB matches ever.

On May 19, 2019, WWE will present their next big pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, and it already has some great matches on the card. While the title bouts and other match-ups look awesome, fans are anxiously awaiting the reveal of the participants for the two Money in the Bank ladder matches. Well, they don’t have to wait as long for one of them, as a leaked photo has now revealed the participants who will be going after the men’s briefcase.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, four matches have already been confirmed for Money in the Bank and one champion will be in two of those. Becky Lynch is not only defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans, but she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

The officially announced card for Money In The Bank as of April 27, 2019:

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

More matches are likely to be revealed this week on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but it’s no question that there will be two MITB Ladder Matches; one for the men and one for the women. WWE has made no official mention of either as of yet, but the participants in the men’s match now appear to be known.

An image is going around and the official Twitter account for Turnbuckle Topics posted it for all to see. The event is going to take place in the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and local advertisements have been showing an image that WWE has not yet released or shown on television.

The image shows the seven participants in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and they are:

Loading...

Drew McIntyre

Cesaro

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Aleister Black

Andrade

Lars Sullivan

This is a leaked image and nothing that has been actually confirmed by WWE. The company has not announced the match and it is possible that the participants could change before it is actually revealed to the world.

On the upcoming Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss will have a special edition of “A Moment of Bliss” where she will reveal the participants in both the women’s and men’s ladder matches. Only time will tell if this leaked image rings true, but it would certainly be a really great Money in the Bank match if these are the superstars actually in it.