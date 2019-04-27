Here’s Why ‘Survivor’ Castaway Rick Devens Yelled ‘La Cheeserie’

Devens left many fans a little confused by his strange celebration after winning immunity.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, castaway Rick Devens got incredibly lucky this week by winning the immunity idol to secure his safety.

Devens took the lead in the immunity challenge shortly after it began. Reaching the star puzzle at the end first, no one else seemed to be making any real progress on the puzzle apart from Aurora. After really struggling to find the right placement for the last few pieces, Devens was the first to solve the puzzle.

While spinning the finished star puzzle and celebrating his win, Devens shouted, “La Cheeserie!”

While many fans of Survivor were quick to take to Twitter to congratulate Devens on winning the immunity idol, they also tagged him in their tweets as they desperately wanted to understand why he shouted, “La Cheeserie!”

One Twitter user begged the castaway to explain what the phrase meant because their son was driving them crazy asking questions about the mysterious phrase.

According to Entertainment Weekly, what Devens shouted was the catchphrase of a sports podcast called The Tony Kornheiser Show.

In February, Kornheiser read a letter during the podcast that was from none other than Devens himself.

“Rick [Devens,] an anchor in Macon, Ga., writes, ‘I’d like to be the official Survivor of The Tony Kornheiser Show. I’m going to be on Survivor‘s upcoming season. Starving on a deserted island with a bunch of strangers sounds right up your alley, Mr. Tony. I even throw in a few ‘La Cheeserie’s.'”

Rick just won immunity and proclaimed “la cheeserie” — Scott (@Scott47809463) April 25, 2019

I thought Rick may have been taking too much heat for being a generic white dude until Google revealed "La Cheeserie" to be a Tony Kornheiser reference. #Survivor — Colin Stone (@colinstone) April 25, 2019

Devens took to his own Twitter account back in February to announce he had obtained the support of the Tony Kornheiser Show. His tweet included an embedded clip of the portion of the podcast talking about the letter he sent to the show.

Why Rick Devens yelled ‘La Cheeserie!’ on Survivor https://t.co/F0JsDzIcoY — Ruth Wilkins (@RuthWil37957373) April 25, 2019

After this week’s eviction took place, Rick is one of seven castaways left battling to be crowned as the sole survivor of Season 38. With the Edge of Extinction twist still in play, there is a chance at least one (if not more) castaways who are currently part of the jury will have a chance to fight their way back into the game.

Devens had already been voted out during a tribal council before the merge. He, however, was able to win the first Edge of Extinction contest allowing himself a second chance to win.

‘La Cheeserie?’ At last, Rick Devens’ ‘Survivor’ victory cry gets an explanation https://t.co/podoRNJGk1 pic.twitter.com/qaqLSJgI6A — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) April 26, 2019

New episodes of Survivor air every Wednesday night only on CBS. This week’s episode is currently available via the network’s streaming app.