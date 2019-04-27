Watch Leicester City Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Preview, Start Time, Gunners Must Win To Retain Top Four Hopes

Unai Emery's men approach a run of five games in 15 days that could define their season.

Arsenal will hope to turn the tide of their away day misfortunes when they take on Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in a crucial clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday noon.

Unai Emery’s first season in charge has been a mixed bag, with the Gunners enjoying successes against some of their fiercest rivals in the Premier League, but away day troubles have continued to haunt Arsenal. It is a trait, which, in Arsene Wenger’s last season at the club, became a defining representation of the lack of character in his team. Similar questions about mental ineptitude have been leveled on Emery’s team due to their inconsistent performances on the road as well, but Arsenal’s impressive home record and convincing performances in Europe have helped mitigate much of the displeasure felt by the Arsenal faithful.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Emery urged Arsenal fans to stay patient as he prepares a team to challenge for titles. Much has been made of his team’s defensive vulnerabilities, but the Arsenal manager said that he saw signs of clear progress in London Colney, insisting the team remains focused on qualifying for the Champions League next season.

“I want us to be more defensively solid, of course, and we know we need to work on certain things, but the team has made progress. A season can help you to improve, to understand everything better and to continue with your process, and I believe that’s where the club is now. We all want immediate results, but sometimes it requires patience.”

But Leicester City, buoyed by the appointment of Brendan Rodgers, are seeing somewhat of an upturn in their fortunes themselves. Rodgers’ men have won four of the last six games in the Premier League, with Jamie Vardy appearing rejuvenated under the new leadership. Although Leicester lost to Arsenal in the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier in the season quite comfortably, the Gunners’ sloppy away form will give Vardy and company enough motivation to end their top four hopes. With Arsenal trailing Chelsea by one point, who play Manchester United later on Sunday, Emery’s men will have little margin for error at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal’s leading goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be back in contention after missing out against Wolves with a sinus problem, while Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez also remain out. Leicester City welcome captain Wes Morgan back into the line-up, with long-term absentee Daniel Amartey being the only player unavailable to Rodgers.

Arsenal (home) ✅

Manchester City (away) ✅

Chelsea (home) ✅ Leicester City Football Club can single-handedly decide the winners of Premier League and top four… ???? https://t.co/XmoaHvyu2D — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 27, 2019

Loading...

Leicester City vs. Arsenal kicks off at the King Power Stadium at 12:00 pm BST (7:00 am EST and 4:30 pm IST). In the United Kingdom, the match will be the Sky Sports Main Event, with the live streaming option available on Sky Go. Fans in the United States can catch the game live on NBCSN, with the live streaming available on NBC Sports Extra app. Indian fans can catch Leicester City vs. Arsenal on Star Sports Select HD2, and the live streaming option will be available on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to catch the game online. Other options include catching the game on FuboTV, a streaming channel which provides a free trial for seven days. FirstRow also provides options to watch the Leicester City vs. Arsenal game, but the quality of the links cannot be verified.