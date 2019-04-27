WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens’ Heel Turn Is All Because Of Daniel Bryan’s Injury

An injury to the former champ has sped up the heel turn by KO.

A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens returned to WWE television and he was on a different side of the fence that fans don’t usually see him on. He was a fan-favorite babyface and siding with The New Day while Big E sat out due to an injury. That didn’t last long, though, as KO turned on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston this week on SmackDown Live and rumor has it that this happened because of Daniel Bryan’s injury.

The Inquisitr has been keeping up with Daniel Bryan’s status as he’s been noticeably absent since losing the title to Kingston at WrestleMania 35. It’s not exactly known what kind of injury he is dealing with, but WWE is said to be watching him very closely and that all news about him is being “closely guarded.”

The injury reportedly happened sometime during the WWE Championship Match at the big pay-per-view earlier this month, and it has caused some storylines to change. With there being no way of knowing when Bryan is going to return, he isn’t able to get the rematch for his title.

Bryan’s feud with Kofi Kingston was actually set to continue on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35, but his injury simply isn’t allowing it to happen. Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that this whole situation is the reason that Kevin Owens is a heel once again.

Kevin Owens had filled in for Big E as an honorary member of The New Day, but that angle had a short lifespan. This week on SmackDown Live, Owens pummeled Kingston and let him know that he was coming after the title which will likely set up a match between the two of them for Money in the Bank next month.

There was going to be an eventual heel turn for Kevin Owens in the future, but Bryan’s injury simply caused WWE to move it up on the timeline.

WWE had considered moving either Baron Corbin or Drew McIntyre over from Monday Night Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up, but those ideas were nixed. There was also the idea of Samoa Joe staying on SmackDown to feud with Kofi, but that idea was scrapped as well and he was moved to Raw.

The original plan upon Kevin Owens’ return to WWE television was to remain a babyface and seem like the “guy next door.” After Daniel Bryan was injured and couldn’t return after WrestleMania 35, plans had to change and it led to the heel turn and WWE Title feud with Kofi Kingston.