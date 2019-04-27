Anastasiya Kvitko Dons A Skimpy Swimsuit And Strikes A Side Pose

Curvaceous fashion model Anastasiya Kvitko, who is popular on Instagram as the Russian version of Kim Kardashian because of her extreme hourglass figure, recently took to her page and wowed her whopping 9.74 million followers by posting a new provocative pic which became an instant hit.

In the sultry snap, the 24-year-old hottie was featured wearing a revealing brown bikini that barely contained her enviable assets. And as Anastasiya — who calls herself AK — struck a side pose, she put her peachy posterior on full display, a move which set pulses immediately racing.

In terms of her looks, AK opted for a nude shade of lipstick to complement her swimsuit, let her brunette tresses down and accessorized with a bracelet and a pair of stylish black sunglasses. In the caption, the model wished her fans a happy weekend and requested them to download her app.

Like her other risque photographs, the recent one racked up more than 25,000 likes and close to 400 comments wherein fans, per usual, showered AK with complimentary and sexually-explicit comments. And all of this happened within just 20 minutes — which proves that the picture is bound to gain more traction.

Praising AK’s beauty, one fan wrote that he has seen many of the model’s skin-baring snaps, but he can never get enough of them. Another one agreed and said that all of her pics equally excite him.

Another fan wrote that his biggest dream-come-true moment would be to meet the model in Los Angeles and spend a day with her.

Prior to posting Saturday’s update, Anastasiya treated her fans to a full-frontal view of the swimsuit in another snap wherein she could be seen resting on a sun lounger to soak up some sun. And while the new picture put her booty on full display, the previous one allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage through the low-cut design of her skimpy swimsuit. The picture in question racked up more than 175,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments in various languages, including Russian, French, Arabic, and Spanish, which shows that AK is famous across the globe because of her famous booty pics on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from the snaps, AK also posted an Instagram Story wherein she shared an NSFW picture of her friend and fellow model and actress Emmy Elliott. According to a bio on IMDB, Emily starred in several movies, including Female Fight Squad, Happy! and No Alternative.

In the snap, the model could be seen posing topless, censoring her breasts with her palms while wearing suggestive black underwear. A look at Emily’s own Instagram page also shows some very suggestive and topless pictures.