Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Flaunts Trim Body From All Angles

The fashion blogger recently revealed people have compared her to the singing sensation since she was in high school.

With over 1,700 posts, fashion blogger Jami Alix, with just shy of 90,000 followers, has attracted a lot of attention thanks to her uncanny resemblance to singing sensation Ariana Grande.

As The Inquisitr reported a few months ago, many of Grande’s fans had started to “lose it” as they flooded the fashion blogger’s snapshots with comments pointing out how much she looked like Ariana.

On Friday, Jami took to her Instagram account to flaunt her Ariana Grande-like body from all angles.

The Instagram post featured Alix slaying in a forest green two-piece ensemble with a matching frayed green skirt and a strapless top that covered nothing more than her busty bosom. The post was a collaboration of several different snaps of Jami rocking her “nasty girl” outfit in several different poses.

Crouching in some of the snapshots and standing in others, Alix put her tiny voluptuous frame on full display.

In just 24 hours, her followers showered the photo with over 3,000 likes and over 50 comments.

For her Instagram followers hoping to get a better look at the gorgeous ensemble, Jami did share a large photo of herself rocking the forest green outfit just hours before.

The 24-year-old fashion influencer from Los Angeles recently revealed to Seventeen Magazine that she has not only been mistaken for modern mega diva Arianna, she was also often compared in looks to the artist back in her Nickelodeon era.

“I first heard the comparison back in high school, actually. People would tell me I look like ‘that girl from Victorious,'” she revealed.

While an Arianna-esque look is certainly not hurting her fashion blogging career, Grande’s doppelganger has a lot more going for her than just some rocking Instagram photos.

In addition to her massive Instagram following, Alix also has a popular fashion/lifestyle blog. The influencer is also a budding vlogger and has her own YouTube channel called Jami and Lexi.

The channel is a collaboration with her friend and fellow fashion blogger Lexi Mars. The girls’ YouTube channel is quickly growing in popularity as well, which some suspect might be due to the fans’ persistent curiosity about her likeness to Grande.

Social media reactions to Jami’s appearance have landed across the spectrum. Some fans think she just got lucky in the genes department while others insist that she is secretly just posting photos of Grande herself to build a following of her own. One Instagram user even went so far as to say, “I think you are secretly posting pics of Ariana behind her back to trick us” while another praised the up and coming fashionista saying “You are her strait [sic] up doppelganger goodness.”