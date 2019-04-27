Bikini Babe Natasha Oakley Hoses Off, Flaunts Killer Abs In Tiny Black Swimsuit

Another day, another bikini for blonde bombshell Natasha Oakley.

The Monday Swimwear CEO is known for showing off her killer curves in a wide array of bikinis, and she’s definitely got the perfect body to do so. While Oakley sometimes poses for photos for work, there are other times where she poses for pleasure but no matter what she posts, she always looks stunning. In her most recent Instagram post, the model shows off her toned physique in a black bikini.

In the sexy new snapshot, the 28-year-old stands on the back of a yacht while she hoses off her long, blonde locks. The bombshell looks nothing short of amazing, posing at a side-angle and showing off her toned body in a tiny black swimsuit. The bottoms of the suit leave little to the imagination, showing off major leg to viewers.

And the top of the suit is equally as sexy with Oakley nearly spilling out of it. Just behind her is the beautiful ocean water and on shore, a ton of green trees are visible making it a picture-perfect snapshot. The post has earned Oakley plenty of attention from her legion of fans with over 28,000 likes as well as 170 plus comments. While some fans commented with only emojis, countless others gushed over how beautiful Natasha looks.

“Hottie with a body,” one follower commented on the post.

“I love you so much really.”

“Ummm okay. Perfect,” another fan chimed in.

Tasha and her friend, Devin Brugman, are also the founders of the Bikini A Day blog and in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model talked about the blog and all other things bikini. When asked what type she would choose if she could only wear one swimsuit for the rest of her life, she answered that it would for sure be the classic triangle bikini, a staple for so many models.

She also talked about her busy work schedule and what it is like balancing her blogs, Instagram, and swimwear line. Luckily, Oakley says that her job allows her to travel a ton and she even went into detail about what her busy life is like.

“I’ll only be home in Los Angeles for two weeks at a time and if I’m not traveling, I’m organizing a trip. I have a travel addiction, I’d say. When I was younger, I went to ten different schools and lived in Miami and all throughout Sydney,” she shared.

“I’ve always moved around a lot and always want to be on the go. Typically we will be shooting every day, whether its for my personal blog, Bikini a Day, Instagram or Monday Swimwear.”

Fans can follow all of Tasha’s travels on her highly-touted Instagram page.