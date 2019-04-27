‘Avengers: Endgame’ Breaks Opening Day Box Office Record With $156+ Million

The film already holds six box office records.

It was obvious that Avengers: Endgame was going to break records in the box office, but it wasn’t so obvious that it was going to break literally every record ever, meaning every record that it possibly could at this point, anyway. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Endgame had the biggest Thursday night previews in domestic box office history with an astonishing $60 million.

It’s now being reported by Box Office Mojo that Endgame earned $156.7 million in its opening day in the United States. Opening day numbers always include previews, meaning the film didn’t quite break $100 on its own just for Friday. The incredible opening day numbers gave the film its second record so far, in addition to four others.

Box Office Mojo also noted that Endgame broke the record for the fastest movie to $100 million, as well as $150 million. If that wasn’t enough, the fourth Avengers film also now has the widest opening of all time. When it comes to international box office numbers, Endgame now holds the record for the biggest international opening of all time with $487 million. Endgame dethroned The Fate of the Furious, which has held the record since 2017 with $443 million.

Endgame‘s biggest overseas success was in China with an impressive $214 million. The other biggest markets outside of the U.S. are as follows:

U.K. – $27.0 million

Korea – $23.0 million

Australia – $19.7 million

Germany – $15.2 million

France – $13.5 million

Italy – $13.4 million

Brazil – $12.5 million

Mexico – $12.5 million

Philippines – $10.0 million

India – $9.0 million

Indonesia – $7.7 million

No movie has made $100m at the box office faster than AVENGERS: ENDGAME:https://t.co/hnvifexcEK pic.twitter.com/VJVWYBG2hW — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 27, 2019

Originally, while Endgame was projected to have a huge weekend, no one thought it would cross $300 million domestically. With an amazing Thursday and Friday, projections are estimating the film will not only pass it but land somewhere in the $315 million range, according to Variety. If Endgame can pass $300 million, it would be the first time in history that a film has crossed the threshold in the United States. Currently, only six films have crossed the $200 million barrier in their opening weekend. Black Panther, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Jurassic World are the only films to do so.

Endgame’s global total as of Saturday afternoon was an astonishing $640.5 million, putting the movie on track to hit its projected $800 million international opening total. Some are even projecting the film will hit the $1 billion mark by the week’s end.

#AvengersEndgame heads for a monster $300 million U.S. box office opening https://t.co/2hFCtTQUhn — Variety (@Variety) April 27, 2019

This weekend has already become the second largest weekend in 2019’s box office. Captain Marvel’s opening weekend on March 8 is the current record holder for the year with just over $200 million, but that will easily be topped with Saturday’s numbers.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters everywhere.